UMB Bank N A MO Invests $321,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

