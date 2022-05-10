Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of News worth $126,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of News by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of News by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of News by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 594,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 208,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of News by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.