Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $126.43 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,505,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of Gold Fields worth $126,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after buying an additional 149,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 541,075 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gold Fields by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 2,020,562 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,415,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 420,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

