Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

Shares of HLT opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.