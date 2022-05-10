Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of FactSet Research Systems worth $125,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,661,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

NYSE:FDS opened at $363.84 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.55 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.92 and a 200 day moving average of $435.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

