Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $128.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,922,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $128,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

