Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,961,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fluor by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fluor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 414,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NYSE:FLR opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

