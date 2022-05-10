Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.