Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,003 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

