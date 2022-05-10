Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,786 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Etsy worth $134,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 142.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.46.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.95.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

