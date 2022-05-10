Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,185 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

