Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $134.34 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.20% of MYR Group worth $134,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

