Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $136.76 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,609,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.96% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $136,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,538.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

