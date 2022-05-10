Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,833,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 237,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $135,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,661,000 after acquiring an additional 421,135 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

