Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.18% of Spectrum Brands worth $132,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

