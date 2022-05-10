Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 85,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.85% of Provident Financial Services worth $128,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

PFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

