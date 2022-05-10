Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,749,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $129,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,059,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,211,000 after buying an additional 530,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

