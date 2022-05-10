Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,767 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $134,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

WTS stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.99. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.20 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.