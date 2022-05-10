Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $126.39 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,639,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $126,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Adient stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.