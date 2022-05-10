Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $137,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

ROP opened at $432.92 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

