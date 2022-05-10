Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.53% of Apartment Income REIT worth $130,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,349 shares of company stock worth $267,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

