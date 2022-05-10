Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 86,857 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,857 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

The Shyft Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.