Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Position Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 26.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

NYSE:MTH opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

