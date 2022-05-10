Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,942 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.