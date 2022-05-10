AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WK opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

