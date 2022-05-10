AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,767 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Avanos Medical worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avanos Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 511,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,512 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

