AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after acquiring an additional 456,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after acquiring an additional 396,303 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 189,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $13,025,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

