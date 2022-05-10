AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,599 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pinterest by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

