AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

