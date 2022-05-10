AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

