15,038 Shares in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,842,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

