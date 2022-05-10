First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,551,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 123,312 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 868,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

