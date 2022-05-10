Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $183.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

