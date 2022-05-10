Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $136.62 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.28% of GMS worth $136,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

