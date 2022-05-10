First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 25,899 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,899 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 287,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.