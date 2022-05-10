Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

