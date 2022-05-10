Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of Capri worth $136,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Capri by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.