Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

