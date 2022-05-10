SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SPNT stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. SiriusPoint has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $967.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.
About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
