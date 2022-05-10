SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPNT stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. SiriusPoint has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $967.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

