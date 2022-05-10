Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRP. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $16.71 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 289.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

