Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.43 and a 200-day moving average of $454.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $331.47 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.