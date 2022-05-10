Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

