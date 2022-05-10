First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $186,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

