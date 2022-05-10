CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 400,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $2,469,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

