AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

NYSE DVA opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). DaVita had a return on equity of 74.71% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.