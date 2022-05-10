United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,081 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on X. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

