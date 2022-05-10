Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,204 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.0% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $332.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

