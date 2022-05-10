Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

