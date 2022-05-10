First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,265,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.34) to GBX 5,600 ($69.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,545.77.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

