First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.98 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.40 and its 200-day moving average is $208.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

